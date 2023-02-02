Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime named to Team World for Laver Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2023 2:01 pm

Félix Auger-Aliassime will look to help Team World defend its Laver Cup title when the tournament comes to Canada this fall.

The 22-year-old from Montreal became the first player named to captain John McEnroe’s six-man team Thursday.

Last year, he helped Team World down Team Europe in London to capture its first win in the annual tournament.

Read more: Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked No. 7 in the world, and is coming off a 2022 campaign where he won his first four career ATP Tour titles and helped Canada to its first Davis Cup victory.

Trending Now

The Laver Cup will be held in Vancouver from Sept. 22-24 and will see six of the top men’s players from across Europe battle six of the top players from around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

The top-three-ranked players from each team as of the Monday after Wimbledon are guaranteed an invitation to play, while the remaining three are captains’ picks.

TennisFelix Auger-AliassimeProfessional tennisMen's tennisCanada TennisTennis in Canadalaver cupTeam WorldFelix Auger-Aliassime Laver Cup
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers