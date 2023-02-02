‘Real-world dangers’: Security memos reveal ‘intensified’ threats facing Canadian MPs

In March 2022, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly was one of several Canadian officials named in an online threat posted to the far-right social network Gab.

The threat called for the named politicians to be executed for treason, claiming that the Canadian government had been “hijacked” by the World Economic Forum.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and his family have also been targeted by several online threats, linked to the federal government’s push to strengthen gun control. In one incident, an Instagram user replied to a post by the minister and threatened to shoot him.

And in early 2022, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — then still vying to lead his party — was among several MPs “targeted by online hate speech and threats” during the convoy protests that choked Ottawa’s downtown core for weeks and spawned blockades across the country.

The incidents are all documented in dozens of internal threat assessments prepared for senior federal government leaders and obtained by Global News through an access-to-information request.

Although they are heavily redacted, the documents provide a glimpse into a chilling trend, with elected officials facing a torrent of “violent rhetoric and intimidation tactics,” fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, extremist ideologies, and a tangled web of conspiracy theories.

And as the threat of ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE) continues to grow in Canada, intelligence officials and experts are sounding the alarm on the potential spillover effects of online incivility.

“Pervasive online toxicity can lead to real-world dangers in low-security situations,” warn two of the assessments, citing the 2021 federal election and extremist-related activities during last year’s Freedom Convoy protests.

2:09 Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk

Global News obtained a total of 71 threat assessments prepared between Jan. 4 and Aug. 31, 2022.

Advertisement

“That’s a significant number, and it does mean that people are worried,” said Dick Fadden, a former head of Canada’s spy agency, who also served as national security adviser to both former prime minister Stephen Harper and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The assessments were produced by the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre (ITAC), housed within the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and bringing together experts from across Canada’s intelligence and security community.

Altogether, the reports analyzed threats against a total of 39 MPs, including Trudeau, Joly, Poilievre, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Defence Minister Anita Anand and 28 other cabinet ministers.

Among those making the threats are “xenophobic extremists,” along with “radical libertarians, neo-Nazis, incels and other individuals who justify political violence in support of their ideologies,” according to ITAC’s analysis.

“There’s a spectrum here, going from people who are just fundamentally unhappy to people who actually detonate bombs,” Fadden said.

“There’s no guarantee that people will move across the spectrum, but I think there’s the real possibility that they will if something isn’t done about it.”

As Global News has previously reported, CSIS now devotes nearly as much attention to ideologically motivated violent extremism — a broad term used by the agency, which includes far-right, anti-government and gender-based violence — as it does to religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE).

Similarly, ITAC has concluded that the threat of ideologically motivated violent extremism has “overtaken” that of religiously motivated violent extremism in Canada.

All of the documents reviewed by Global News were prepared at the request of an unknown recipient — their identity among the many redactions.

The earliest assessment, prepared on Jan. 4, 2022, reported that the COVID-19 pandemic was driving what ITAC called an “anti-government threat environment,” with threats typically directed at Prime Minister Trudeau and other officials seen as responsible for public health measures.

ITAC describes the prime minister as the primary focus of anti-government sentiment, reporting online posts that described him as a “criminal,” a “traitor,” a “communist,” or “part of a ‘New World Order’” that aims to “eliminate ethnic Europeans through immigration.”

By mid-March 2022, the assessments were warning of “intensified threats” and a “spike in online threats and threatening behaviours” targeting MPs, citing the recent convoy protests, related border blockades, and the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

Speaking on background, one government official said there’s no question that last year’s convoy protests “supercharged” the threats their office faced, both in number and in the degree to which they threatened violence.

That spike has intelligence experts concerned.

“There seems to be an increased permission to hate,” said Stephanie Carvin, a former CSIS analyst who now teaches at Carleton University.

“If you politically disagree with someone now, you don’t want to challenge them to a policy debate or propose a policy solution. You want to throw them in jail or throw rocks at them or lock them up, as the chant has it,” Carvin said.

Describing it as a relatively new phenomenon in modern Canadian politics, Carvin spoke of a kind of “anti-politics,” one that rejects democratic institutions, processes and attitudes.

“People aren’t trying to find policy solutions,” she said. “They’re trying to find a revolution — and doing so in ways that are just kind of fundamentally at odds with our democratic system.”

1:03 Jason Kenney quits Alberta politics with critical letter on state of democracy

The public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have been a flashpoint, galvanizing Canadians of all backgrounds and political stripes who felt that public measures were an unacceptable attack on their liberties.

Fadden suggests that Canadian elected officials failed to take those concerns into account adequately.

“Because of the seriousness with which public health and political authorities viewed COVID, there wasn’t a lot of dialogue,” he said.

Advertisement

“To some degree, I can understand why they weren’t listening — because they were trying to protect the public health,” he added. “But I think in a democracy, it’s really important, no matter what the issue, that you find some way to dialogue.”