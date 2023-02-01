Menu

Canada

Montreal-area municipality warns of dangers of playing in snowbanks after near-tragedy averted

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 8:10 pm
A child plays in a snow tunnel in this undated photo posted to Facbook by the city of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. View image in full screen
A child plays in a snow tunnel in this undated photo posted to Facbook by the city of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Sallaberry-de-Valleyfield/Facebook

A community located just off the southwestern tip of the Island of Montreal is sounding off over the potential dangers of playing in snowbanks.

This comes after a tragedy was narrowly avoided Sunday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

In a social media post, officials said a child was playing in tunnel that had been dug out in a snowbank by the side of the road.

The child was in the tunnel as a snow-clearing operation was underway on city streets.

The post goes on to say the child could have been buried in the snowbank were it not for the vigilance of a city employee.

The operator of the snow-clearing equipment spotted part of a toque sticking out and was able to stop at the last second, the post reads in French.

Trending Now

Officials went on to thank snow-removal crews who have not had a break since Jan. 12.

“The conditions are extremely demanding to bring the situation under control and provide safe traffic lanes for all users as quickly as possible,” the post said.

Click to play video: 'Montrealers digging out following 30-cm dump'
Montrealers digging out following 30-cm dump

The Montreal area has been pummelled by a series of snow events, leaving municipalities scrambling to clear streets and leaving mountains of snow piled up waiting to be removed.

And while they can seem like a lot of fun to play on, the city is hoping its post will resonate with parents and will serve as a reminder of the possible dangers.

The post has been shared over 1,600 times since it was first put online Tuesday evening.

