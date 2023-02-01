Montreal-area municipality warns of dangers of playing in snowbanks after near-tragedy averted

A community located just off the southwestern tip of the Island of Montreal is sounding off over the potential dangers of playing in snowbanks.
This comes after a tragedy was narrowly avoided Sunday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
In a social media post, officials said a child was playing in tunnel that had been dug out in a snowbank by the side of the road.
Read more: Six-year-old girl dies after incident involving T-bar at Quebec ski resort
Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada
The child was in the tunnel as a snow-clearing operation was underway on city streets.
The post goes on to say the child could have been buried in the snowbank were it not for the vigilance of a city employee.
The operator of the snow-clearing equipment spotted part of a toque sticking out and was able to stop at the last second, the post reads in French.
Officials went on to thank snow-removal crews who have not had a break since Jan. 12.
“The conditions are extremely demanding to bring the situation under control and provide safe traffic lanes for all users as quickly as possible,” the post said.
The Montreal area has been pummelled by a series of snow events, leaving municipalities scrambling to clear streets and leaving mountains of snow piled up waiting to be removed.
Read more: Chinese snow sculptures return to Kirkland — and ‘bigger and better’ than before
Read next: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor arrested, accused of running sex cult, abusing young girls
And while they can seem like a lot of fun to play on, the city is hoping its post will resonate with parents and will serve as a reminder of the possible dangers.
The post has been shared over 1,600 times since it was first put online Tuesday evening.
Comments