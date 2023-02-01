Menu

Crime

Man, woman charged after violent home invasion in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 1, 2023 2:08 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues.

Police said a man and woman allegedly broke into a home and were confronted by the tenant.

According to police, the man and woman were armed with knives, and attacked the tenant, causing serious injuries.

Pair wanted after alleged home invasion armed with knives in Toronto

Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

Police said on Tuesday, officers arrested 38-year-old Christopher Chisholm from Toronto.

He has been charged with several offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Police said 30-year-old Amy Halliday from Toronto was also arrested.

She has been charged with several offences including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

