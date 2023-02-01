Man, woman charged after violent home invasion in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and woman have been charged in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodbine and Norway avenues.

Police said a man and woman allegedly broke into a home and were confronted by the tenant.

According to police, the man and woman were armed with knives, and attacked the tenant, causing serious injuries.

Police said on Tuesday, officers arrested 38-year-old Christopher Chisholm from Toronto.

He has been charged with several offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 30-year-old Amy Halliday from Toronto was also arrested.

She has been charged with several offences including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.