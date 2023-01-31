Menu

Manitoba’s Lawes, Walter get wild card spots for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2023 1:24 pm

Teams skipped by Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes, Alberta’s Casey Scheidegger and Manitoba’s Meghan Walter will fill the three wild-card positions at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

With all of the provincial and territorial championships now complete, they are the top three non-qualified teams in this week’s Canadian team rankings.

Curling Canada officially announced the wild-card entries for the 18-team competition on Tuesday. The playdowns are set for Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C.

Lawes is ranked fourth behind defending Scotties champion Kerri Einarson of Manitoba, Ontario champion Rachel Homan, and Manitoba champion Jennifer Jones.

British Columbia champion Clancy Grandy holds the fifth spot ahead of Scheidegger and Walter.

Laura Walker will fill in at third on Team Lawes for Selena Njegovan, who was granted a pregnancy leave by Curling Canada. Another mixed doubles player, Lisa Weagle, will serve as team coach.

There are still some provincial playdowns on the men’s calendar ahead of the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

