Return of stolen items possible, but serial numbers, records key: Winnipeg police

With arrests this week in a string of break and enters across Winnipeg, police are stressing the importance of writing down serial numbers and keeping records of high-valued items.

On Monday police announced dozens of charges against a man and a woman accused of stealing more than $80,000 worth of property from storage lockers and multi-unit dwellings throughout the city over several months.

The pair are alleged to have caused more than $250,000 in property damage in 30 reported break and enters, police say.

Aaron Alblas with Prospect Property Management says he’s noticed more attempted break-ins at his properties in the past couple of years.

And, he says, the thieves don’t seem too worried about the damage they’re doing in the process.

“In one occasion we even had the mailbox removed from the building, physically ripped off the building,” he said Tuesday.

“So, why it’s a target, I’d just have to say sensitive documents, you know, trying to find something of value.”

Reports of property crime have been rising over the past four years, according to Winnipeg police’s online crime map.

The most recent data shows police received 49,664 reports of property crime throughout the city in the 12 months leading up to October 2022.

There were 35,846 property crimes reported over the same time period ending in October 2021 — a year that had seen a significant drop in the crimes.

Between October 2019 and October 2020 there were 43,647 reports of property crime and 47,447 reports over the same time period leading up to October 2019, according to the police data.

Police spokesperson Const. Danni McKinnon tells Global News the rates of property crime like break and enters can ebb and flow along with rates of social issues, like drug use and addictions.

“Because primarily the property that is stolen, often … it gets resold and that can be sold for as a currency for their addiction,” she said.

“Addiction is a driving factor for sure,”

Between May 2022 – Jan 2023, we received approx 30 reports involving break-ins throughout the city. Property Crime executed a search warrant, a male & female were taken into custody. Over $80K of property was stolen, $250K in property damages was incurred https://t.co/RvCCZOF5NS pic.twitter.com/P0ErVnO1Ed — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 30, 2023

While McKinnon acknowledges the reselling of stolen items can mean not everything is returned after an arrest is made, she said if police are aware of what’s been taken — and serial numbers are recorded — stolen items can often be reunited with victims of crime.

But she stress keeping an inventory of your items is key.

“Big equipment, or sporting equipment like snowmobiles, different types of trailers, it’s very important to record those serial numbers — and have them handy,” she said.

“You may have a long list. But it’s very important so when you do go to make that police report, you have that serial number.”

— with files from Iris Dyck and Teagan Rasche