Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Uniglobe Carefree Travel introduced on Travel Tips

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel talks about the benefits of a travel advisor.

She said an advisor can give you an advantage when times are good, but is especially important when things go wrong.

Milton also talked about the deal of the day, a trip through Italy.

Saskatoon Food Bank seeing service usage increasing

Laurie O’Connor with the Saskatoon Food Bank says it has seen its numbers steadily increase over the past 12 months.

Polling shows 52 per cent of Canadians say they may not have enough money to feed their families.

O’Connor says about eight to 10 per cent of people using the food bank are new users.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Cold weather continues, but the sun will peek out — Montana Getty has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Jan. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.