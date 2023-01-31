Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Jan. 31

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 31'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Food bank stats, benefits of a travel advisor, and cold weather with sunshine.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Jan. 31, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Uniglobe Carefree Travel introduced on Travel Tips

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel talks about the benefits of a travel advisor.

She said an advisor can give you an advantage when times are good, but is especially important when things go wrong.

Milton also talked about the deal of the day, a trip through Italy.

Click to play video: 'Uniglobe Carefree Travel introduced on Travel Tips'
Uniglobe Carefree Travel introduced on Travel Tips

Saskatoon Food Bank seeing service usage increasing

Trending Now

Laurie O’Connor with the Saskatoon Food Bank says it has seen its numbers steadily increase over the past 12 months.

Story continues below advertisement

Polling shows 52 per cent of Canadians say they may not have enough money to feed their families.

O’Connor says about eight to 10 per cent of people using the food bank are new users.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Food Bank seeing service usage increasing'
Saskatoon Food Bank seeing service usage increasing

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 31

Cold weather continues, but the sun will peek out — Montana Getty has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Jan. 31, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 31'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 31
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsWeatherTravel TipsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Food BankUniglobe Carefree Travel
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers