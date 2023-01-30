Fire crews respond to blaze at Stubborn Goat in downtown Halifax

See more sharing options

Fire crews were busy battling a blaze at a popular Halifax restaurant that sent smoke billowing from the city’s downtown.

Halifax Fire District Chief Stephen Turner says the call came in as a kitchen fire, at around 2:45 p.m.

Crews arrived at the Stubborn Goat Gastropub on Grafton Street to find heavy smoke.

“(Firefighters) made a quick entry and we knocked down the bulk of the fire,” said Turner.

“Now we’re searching to see if it’s gone any deeper into the building because it’s an older building and there’s a lot of construction materials that are difficult to find fire in.”

Fire crews called to the Stubborn Goat Gastropub.

Police and EHS on the scene. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/KfrgB399x8 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) January 30, 2023

Turner said there were no injuries reported.

In total, nine crews responded to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.