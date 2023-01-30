Menu

Fire

Fire crews respond to blaze at Stubborn Goat in downtown Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 3:13 pm
Fire crews were busy battling a blaze at a popular Halifax restaurant that sent smoke billowing from the city’s downtown.

Halifax Fire District Chief Stephen Turner says the call came in as a kitchen fire, at around 2:45 p.m.

Crews arrived at the Stubborn Goat Gastropub on Grafton Street to find heavy smoke.

“(Firefighters) made a quick entry and we knocked down the bulk of the fire,” said Turner.

“Now we’re searching to see if it’s gone any deeper into the building because it’s an older building and there’s a lot of construction materials that are difficult to find fire in.”

Turner said there were no injuries reported.

In total, nine crews responded to the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

