Investigation into fatal crash north of Guelph results in charges to senior

Charges are being laid after an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash north of Guelph involving a motorcycle.
Wellington County OPP were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38 in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Sept. 20, 2022.
Officers along with fire and paramedics arrived to find that a sedan had collided with a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist — 47-year-old Brian Jolley of Fergus — died at the scene.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation resulted in careless driving charges for an 80-year-old woman from Guelph.
She will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.
