Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Investigation into fatal crash north of Guelph results in charges to senior

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 30, 2023 2:59 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Charges are being laid after an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash north of Guelph involving a motorcycle.

Wellington County OPP were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38 in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Sept. 20, 2022.

Officers along with fire and paramedics arrived to find that a sedan had collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist — 47-year-old Brian Jolley of Fergus — died at the scene.

Trending Now

Read more: OPP release identity of motorcyclist killed in crash near Guelph

Read next: Annie Wersching: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Picard,’ ’24’ actor dead at 45

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation resulted in careless driving charges for an 80-year-old woman from Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

She will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

 

Fatal CrashGuelph NewsMotorcyclewellington county oppCareless DrivingSedanGuelph Eramosa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers