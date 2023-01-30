Investigation into fatal crash north of Guelph results in charges to senior

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges are being laid after an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash north of Guelph involving a motorcycle.

Wellington County OPP were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and Wellington Road 38 in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Sept. 20, 2022.

Officers along with fire and paramedics arrived to find that a sedan had collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist — 47-year-old Brian Jolley of Fergus — died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation resulted in careless driving charges for an 80-year-old woman from Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

She will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.