Crime

Charge laid against Londoner in fatal collision with pedestrian

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 2:30 pm
London Police car. View image in full screen
London Police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley

London, Ont., police have charged one person involved in a fatal vehicle collision last week.

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the evening of Jan. 23 in the area of Hamilton Road.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 54-year-old Shawn V. George of London, was transported to the hospital before dying.

Following an investigation, police have charged 73-year-old Trudy Diane Mitchell of London with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 20.

