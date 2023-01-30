Charge laid against Londoner in fatal collision with pedestrian

London, Ont., police have charged one person involved in a fatal vehicle collision last week.
Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the evening of Jan. 23 in the area of Hamilton Road.
The pedestrian, identified by police as 54-year-old Shawn V. George of London, was transported to the hospital before dying.
Following an investigation, police have charged 73-year-old Trudy Diane Mitchell of London with careless driving causing death.
The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 20.
