Charge laid against Londoner in fatal collision with pedestrian

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police have charged one person involved in a fatal vehicle collision last week.

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed on the evening of Jan. 23 in the area of Hamilton Road.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 54-year-old Shawn V. George of London, was transported to the hospital before dying.

Following an investigation, police have charged 73-year-old Trudy Diane Mitchell of London with careless driving causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 20.