Canada

MTO hopes new Kingston-Wolfe Island ferries will be ready by spring

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 30, 2023 9:41 am
The MTO has provided ferry riders with an update on the Wolfe Islander IV. View image in full screen
The MTO has provided ferry riders with an update on the Wolfe Islander IV. CKWS TV

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has issued a letter to passengers of the Wolfe Island ferry, updating them on the status of the Wolfe Islander IV.

According to the MTO, the new ferry will set sail this coming spring.

“We are working diligently to ensure the safe operation of the Wolfe Islander IV starts as soon as possible to meet the needs of the community,” the MTO said in the letter.

“Before the vessel can be put in service, marine staff must complete necessary training in accordance with Transport Canada regulations.”

Training and testing have begun, the MTO says, adding the new ferry will be visible in the waters near Kingston this week.

There will be no disruption to the Wolfe Islander III service.

Construction on the Marysville dock is expected to be completed in late 2023.

The MTO says the new ferry will operate out of Dawson Point.

Construction on the new Kingston ferry dock is tracking toward completion in 2025.

Temporary modifications are being made to the existing Kingston dock as an interim solution to be able to accept the new ferry while construction on the other dock continues.

KingstonferryWolfe Islandferry serviceNew Ferryferry testingwolf islanderwolf islander iv
