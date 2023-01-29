Fire at exotic animal rescue kills dozens of animals in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A smoldering overnight fire between Friday and Saturday has resulted in the deaths of dozens of exotic animals in Surrey, B.C.

The fire happened at Urban Safari Rescue Society when officials say the power went out and then came back, created a power surge that sparked a fire.

Staff are still assessing the damages and loss of life, but did say they lost many animals including turtles, geckos, snakes, and all of their mammals.

“We are still figuring out who is alive. We are dealing with secondary loss as well due to damage to their lungs and respiratory systems,” said Pamala-Rose Combs said, a staff member at the rescue.

Surrey firefighters were called to the scene early Saturday.

“We had 18 firefighters respond. They made entry to the building and found moderate smoke,” Surrey Fire Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie said. “Crews stayed on scene and helped move some of the cages outside.”

The surviving animals have been temporarily fostered out. Volunteers are needed to help clean the cages and rebuild after the fire.

The rescue was home to roughly 350 animals, staff said.