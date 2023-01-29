Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at exotic animal rescue kills dozens of animals in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Damaging fire at exotic animal rescue in Surrey, B.C.'
Damaging fire at exotic animal rescue in Surrey, B.C.
An overnight fire at Urban Safari Rescue Society in Surrey, B.C., has killed an unknown number of exotic animals, officials said.

A smoldering overnight fire between Friday and Saturday has resulted in the deaths of dozens of exotic animals in Surrey, B.C.

The fire happened at Urban Safari Rescue Society when officials say the power went out and then came back, created a power surge that sparked a fire.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. house fire sends two people to hospital

Read next: Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101

Staff are still assessing the damages and loss of life, but did say they lost many animals including turtles, geckos, snakes, and all of their mammals.

“We are still figuring out who is alive. We are dealing with secondary loss as well due to damage to their lungs and respiratory systems,” said Pamala-Rose Combs said, a staff member at the rescue.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey firefighters were called to the scene early Saturday.

“We had 18 firefighters respond. They made entry to the building and found moderate smoke,” Surrey Fire Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie said. “Crews stayed on scene and helped move some of the cages outside.”

Read more: Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour’s home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

Read next: France’s plan to raise pension age ‘no longer negotiable’, prime minister says

The surviving animals have been temporarily fostered out.  Volunteers are needed to help clean the cages and rebuild after the fire.

The rescue was home to roughly 350 animals, staff said.

Click to play video: 'Three homes damaged in Strathcona fire'
Three homes damaged in Strathcona fire
Related News
SurreySurrey fireSurrey Fire DepartmentUrban Safari Rescue Societyanimals die in fireAnimal rescue fireSurrey animal rescue fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers