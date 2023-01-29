Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in Cole Harbour stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 29, 2023 1:37 pm
Halifax District RCMP say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed at a business in Cole Harbour.

Police and EHS were called to the scene on Cole Harbour Road at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Police learned the victim came into a retail business and was shortly followed in by another man who then exited the business only to return with a woman,” RCMP wrote in a release.

“The man then stabbed the victim, and he and the woman immediately left fleeing in a vehicle they arrived in.”

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

RCMP say investigators don’t believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

