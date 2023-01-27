Menu

Crime

City of Ottawa says thousands in tickets still owed one year after ‘Freedom Convoy’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2023 12:35 pm
A protester wearing a Canadian flag takes a photo of children playing on Wellington Street across from Parliament’s West Block during a protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The City of Ottawa’s transportation committee has approved a motion to reopen the street. The major east-west artery was closed following the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration, Feb. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
A protester wearing a Canadian flag takes a photo of children playing on Wellington Street across from Parliament’s West Block during a protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The City of Ottawa’s transportation committee has approved a motion to reopen the street. The major east-west artery was closed following the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration, Feb. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One year after the “Freedom Convoy” arrived in Ottawa, the city says a about half the value of the tickets handed out during the protests has been collected.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 18, 2022, officials handed out 3,812 parking tickets and 318 provincial offence notices for illegal parking, including on private property and in no-parking zones.

Those fines totalled $320,545 — but just over $141,000 of that is still outstanding.

Unpaid fines can lead to license plate denial or the fines can be transferred to property taxes, garnished from wages or referred to a collection agency — though it is not clear whether Ottawa has taken any of these steps.

The weeks-long protests cost the city about $7 million and cost Ottawa police $55 million, as demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 mandates and the federal government blockaded downtown streets.

The city has asked the federal government to pick up the tab for those costs, but no funding announcement has been made.

