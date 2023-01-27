Haute couture goes ‘surreal’ and upside-down at Paris fashion show

With Paris Haute Couture Week in full swing, the eyes of those in the fashion world have been fully affixed to runways and street style, no doubt finding inspiration from emerging high-end sartorial trends.
And while much of the fashion will be taken very seriously, one show is garnering a bunch of attention for its whimsical runway show and for, quite literally, turning its catwalk looks upside down.
On Wednesday, label Viktor & Rolf paraded out a slate of models that looked to be inspired by 1950s and ’60s Barbie dolls – colourful bouffant updos with baby bangs and dark roots, classic A-line gowns in pastel tones, featuring plenty of tulle, and dramatic, cat-eye makeup.
But as the show went on, something started to happen.
One-by-one, the models started to become, well, detached from the dresses.
It started out small, with the dresses becoming slightly askew, making it look as though the model had, perhaps, missed out on a final fitting.
But soon, models began to appear with dresses that were completely separate from their bodies…
Or, even better, in dresses that were flipped sideways…
And even upside-down!
Some people said it looked as though the show was operating under a glitch in the Matrix.
But, to us, it’s giving major vintage-paper-doll vibes, especially given the retro and modest feel of the models’ neutral-coloured undergarments.
“A singular and narrowly defined ‘fashion ideal’ is presented and artistically manipulated to put itself into question,” said Viktor & Rolf of the inverted ballgowns.
“The dress, while retaining its idealised shape, antagonises, alienates and frees itself from the body in a surreal way.”
“With its delicate atmosphere, the collection appears to set the tone for an almost stereotypical vision of haute couture as an anachronistic dream of soft femininity,” concluded Viktor & Rolf.
Whatever the case may be, the label put on an exciting and beautifully executed show with stunning fashion. Petition to make all runway shows so fun, please.
