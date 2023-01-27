Menu

Canada

Winning designs of annual Winnipeg warming huts competition unveiled at The Forks

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 5:08 pm
HAYSPACE by Philipp Gmür and Hugh Taylor  Walenstadt, Switzerland and Winnipeg, Canada. View image in full screen
HAYSPACE by Philipp Gmür and Hugh Taylor  Walenstadt, Switzerland and Winnipeg, Canada. The Forks

Anyone planning on visiting The Forks might spot some new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail.

The new structures were designed by the winners of the 2023 international Warming Huts competition.

“It’s always an honour to witness the unveiling of the completed warming huts. They go from an idea on paper to works of art that become a living gallery for all to enjoy on our frozen rivers,” says Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks.

“The teams this year are from diverse backgrounds around the globe, bringing their own perspectives and experiences to our community. They are joined by our first high school team to be part of the official program and the University of Manitoba’s team.”

Warming Huts return to The Forks

Those who are interested in checking out the huts can navigate to The Forks’ website to register for free walking tours.

Winning submissions:

HAYSPACE by Philipp Gmür and Hugh Taylor  Walenstadt, Switzerland and Winnipeg, Canada View image in full screen
HAYSPACE by Philipp Gmür and Hugh Taylor  Walenstadt, Switzerland and Winnipeg, Canada. The Forks
Winning designs of annual Winnipeg warming huts competition unveiled at The Forks - image View image in full screen
The Forks

CURTAIN by Alejandro Felix and Fang Cui Barcelona, Spain and Shanghai, China

MEANWHILE WE STILL DREAM by Lindo Jia and Jaymon Diaz, Seattle, USA View image in full screen
MEANWHILE WE STILL DREAM by Lindo Jia and Jaymon Diaz, Seattle, USA. The Forks

Invited artist:

NIX by Wanda Koop and Thom Fougere Winnipeg and Montreal View image in full screen
NIX by Wanda Koop and Thom Fougere Winnipeg and Montreal. The Forks

High school submission:

AZHE’O (meaning: “To paddle backwards” in Ojibway ) St. John’s High School, Winnipeg View image in full screen
AZHE’O (meaning: “To paddle backwards” in Ojibway ) St. John’s High School, Winnipeg. The Forks

University of Manitoba Faculty of Architecture submission

Flowing Lands by The Faculty of Architecture, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg View image in full screen
Flowing Lands by The Faculty of Architecture, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg. The Forks
