Winning designs of annual Winnipeg warming huts competition unveiled at The Forks

Anyone planning on visiting The Forks might spot some new warming huts along the Nestaweya River Trail.
The new structures were designed by the winners of the 2023 international Warming Huts competition.
“It’s always an honour to witness the unveiling of the completed warming huts. They go from an idea on paper to works of art that become a living gallery for all to enjoy on our frozen rivers,” says Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks.
“The teams this year are from diverse backgrounds around the globe, bringing their own perspectives and experiences to our community. They are joined by our first high school team to be part of the official program and the University of Manitoba’s team.”
Those who are interested in checking out the huts can navigate to The Forks’ website to register for free walking tours.
Winning submissions:
CURTAIN by Alejandro Felix and Fang Cui Barcelona, Spain and Shanghai, China
Invited artist:
High school submission:
University of Manitoba Faculty of Architecture submission
