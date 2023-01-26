Student charged after Thompson, Man. school threat, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP arrested a Thompson high school student Thursday morning in connection with a bomb threat at R.D. Parker Collegiate in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were alerted to a note containing a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, which led to the school being evacuated.

A search by the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit and Thompson Fire Department didn’t find anything suspicious, and the school was cleared for students and staff to safely return later on Wednesday.

RCMP said their investigation led to a student at the school, who was arrested at his home. He’s now in custody facing charges of uttering threats and public mischief.

