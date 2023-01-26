Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student charged after Thompson, Man. school threat, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 12:21 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP arrested a Thompson high school student Thursday morning in connection with a bomb threat at R.D. Parker Collegiate in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were alerted to a note containing a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, which led to the school being evacuated.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after officers allegedly threatened online

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

A search by the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit and Thompson Fire Department didn’t find anything suspicious, and the school was cleared for students and staff to safely return later on Wednesday.

Trending Now

RCMP said their investigation led to a student at the school, who was arrested at his home. He’s now in custody facing charges of uttering threats and public mischief.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed to be a danger to public'
Manitoba RCMP arrest man believed to be a danger to public

 

Advertisement
RCMPManitoba RCMPUttering Threatscrime in ManitobaThompson RCMPExplosives Disposal UnitThompson Fire Department
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers