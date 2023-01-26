Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Contaminated compost piles dumped in field has B.C. residents worried

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Emad Agahi Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Contaminated compost piles dumped in field has Columbia Valley residents worried'
Contaminated compost piles dumped in field has Columbia Valley residents worried
People living in the Columbia Valley area, south of Cultus Lake, are worried after truckloads of contaminated compost were dumped in an local field. Emad Agahi reports.

People living in the Columbia Valley area, south of Cultus Lake, are worried after truckloads of contaminated compost were dumped in an local field.

Neighbours of a farm said truckloads of what was supposed to be “Class A” compost were left in a field, but the material smells and looks “a lot like garbage.”

Read more: Volunteers clean up abandoned encampment in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

Read next: Home Depot shared customer data with Meta without consent: Canada’s privacy czar

“(It’s) very questionable material,” said D’Arcy Henderson, a nearby resident.

“While it may look a bit like compost, what it is — it is basically muck. We know what compost smells like — this smells very toxic. The stench would wake you up at night. You can’t leave your windows open.”

Henderson said she was told the owner of the land was bringing in compost to nourish the ground for future crops.

Story continues below advertisement

As more trucks came, more neighbours became involved in a campaign to notify the province.

“They’ve had more than enough time. They need to be in compliance,” Shea Henderson said.

“There have been no consequences from bringing this garbage onto the land.”

Click to play video: 'Residents scrambling after retaining wall collapses in Langley'
Residents scrambling after retaining wall collapses in Langley

The B.C. government inspected and found the compost waste did not meet the required Class A specifications.

The company running the operation has been screening out plastics from the dumped material, and residents said on windy days that plastic gets blown around.

Despite an order from the government to stop work and remove everything it has brought here, Fraser Valley Renewables continues to defend the quality of the compost.

Story continues below advertisement

“Aside from foreign material content, this soil is great,” said Simon Thorogood, a Fraser Valley Renewables spokesperson.

“This material needs one more fine screening and it’s good to go. This (compost) came from a compost facility in the Lower Mainland.”

Thorogood said he was not able to say which exact facility the compost came from due to “contractual agreements.”

Fraser Valley Renewables is taking some action, saying it will be removing “non-organic materials.”

Read more: B.C.’s top news stories of 2022: Rebuilding damaged highways

Read next: A&W pokes fun at M&M’s after company ditches spokescandies

Local residents are extremely concerned with the region’s drinking water source as the area’s aquifer is nearby.

“This is our drinking water source and if it becomes contaminated or becomes toxic, … then what?” observed Taryn Dixon, Fraser Valley Regional District’s area H director.

The landowner did not respond to a number of phone calls. On his behalf, Fraser Valley Renewables said it is confident it will receive a non-farm-use permit to finish its job.

Click to play video: 'B.C. flooding anniversary: Blueberry farmer on agricultural impact and food security concerns'
B.C. flooding anniversary: Blueberry farmer on agricultural impact and food security concerns
Related News
BC governmentFraser ValleyB.C. governmentContaminated waterCultus LakeColumbia ValleyFraser Valley Regional DistrictB.C. residents concernedFraser Valley Renewables
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers