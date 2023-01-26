Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel‘s retirement, the downtown event centre and Bisquick the calico cat.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Global News bids farewell to Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel

Barb Crowe has been giving travel tips for 11 years, and now she’s announced her retirement.

Crowe says it’s been a lot of early mornings, but she has a passion for travel.

She says she’ll be coming back into the industry in a bit of a different role, noting that announcement will come in the spring.

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses work on capital projects

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark gives details on the future downtown event centre.

He said the city looking to have a private partner operator help run the centre, which will also bring in funding to help pay for it.

Clark said at least three different companies have shown interest in partnering up with the city.

Bisquick the calico cat makes biscuits on Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian from Saskatoon’s SPCA talks about Bisquick the mellow, five-month-old cat.

She said many cats come into the SPCA with frostbite during this time of the year.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 26.

