Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 26

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 26'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Jan. 26
Windy with a wintry mix of precipitation throughout the day — Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Thursday, Jan. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel‘s retirement, the downtown event centre and Bisquick the calico cat.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Global News bids farewell to Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel

Barb Crowe has been giving travel tips for 11 years, and now she’s announced her retirement.

Crowe says it’s been a lot of early mornings, but she has a passion for travel.

She says she’ll be coming back into the industry in a bit of a different role, noting that announcement will come in the spring.

Click to play video: 'Global News bids farewell to Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel'
Global News bids farewell to Barb Crowe from Ixtapa Travel

Mayor Charlie Clark discusses work on capital projects

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark gives details on the future downtown event centre.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the city looking to have a private partner operator help run the centre, which will also bring in funding to help pay for it.

Trending Now

Clark said at least three different companies have shown interest in partnering up with the city.

Click to play video: 'Mayor Charlie Clark discusses work on capital projects'
Mayor Charlie Clark discusses work on capital projects

Bisquick the calico cat makes biscuits on Adopt a Pet

Jemma Omidian from Saskatoon’s SPCA talks about Bisquick the mellow, five-month-old cat.

She said many cats come into the SPCA with frostbite during this time of the year.

Click to play video: 'Bisquick the calico cat makes biscuits on Adopt a Pet'
Bisquick the calico cat makes biscuits on Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 26.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 26
Saskatchewan NewsTravelSaskatoon NewsSPCAIxtapa TravelGlobal News Morning SaskatoonDowntown Event Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers