Saskatoon stove fire leads to $20k in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department is sending out a friendly reminder not to leave cooking unattended after they responded to a fire Tuesday night that caused $20,000 in damages.
Fire crews were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of Prince of Wales Avenue, where they saw smoke coming from a basement suite.
Firefighters say they evacuated one person and a pet from the home, found a small fire on the stove, and extinguished it while also removing the burned pot.
No one was injured in the fire.
