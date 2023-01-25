Saskatoon stove fire leads to $20k in damages

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Fire Department is sending out a friendly reminder not to leave cooking unattended after they responded to a fire Tuesday night that caused $20,000 in damages.

Fire crews were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of Prince of Wales Avenue, where they saw smoke coming from a basement suite.

Firefighters say they evacuated one person and a pet from the home, found a small fire on the stove, and extinguished it while also removing the burned pot.

No one was injured in the fire.