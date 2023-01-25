Menu

Fire

Saskatoon stove fire leads to $20k in damages

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 11:03 am
Saskatoon's fire crews say unattended cooking caused $20,000 in damages after a fire broke out.
Saskatoon's fire crews say unattended cooking caused $20,000 in damages after a fire broke out. Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department is sending out a friendly reminder not to leave cooking unattended after they responded to a fire Tuesday night that caused $20,000 in damages.

Fire crews were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of Prince of Wales Avenue, where they saw smoke coming from a basement suite.

Firefighters say they evacuated one person and a pet from the home, found a small fire on the stove, and extinguished it while also removing the burned pot.

No one was injured in the fire.

Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsCookingFirefightersSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSmoke
