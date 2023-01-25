Man wanted in connection with ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting arrested in Thunder Bay

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo regional police say a Windsor, Ont., man wanted in connection with a “targeted” shooting in Kitchener in September has been arrested.

On Sept. 22, 2022, officers were called to Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in the Centreville area about a shooting at around 6:45 a.m., according to police.

They said officers found a 65-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the end of December, police announced that an Ontario-wide warrant had been issued for Michael Allard.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a release, Thunder Bay police officers arrested Allard in their city on Jan. 14.

The 39-year-old is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a release order and possession of a firearm while prohibited.