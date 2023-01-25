Menu

Crime

Man wanted in connection with ‘targeted’ Kitchener shooting arrested in Thunder Bay

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 11:03 am
According to a release, Thunder Bay police officers arrested Michael Allard in their city on Jan. 14. View image in full screen
According to a release, Thunder Bay police officers arrested Michael Allard in their city on Jan. 14. Getty Images

Waterloo regional police say a Windsor, Ont., man wanted in connection with a “targeted” shooting in Kitchener in September has been arrested.

On Sept. 22, 2022, officers were called to Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in the Centreville area about a shooting at around 6:45 a.m., according to police.

They said officers found a 65-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trending Now

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

At the end of December, police announced that an Ontario-wide warrant had been issued for Michael Allard.

According to a release, Thunder Bay police officers arrested Allard in their city on Jan. 14.

The 39-year-old is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a release order and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

