Bombers extend Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier

A six-year veteran of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.
Linebacker Shayne Gauthier, 30, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bombers, the team announced Wednesday.
The Dolbau-Mistassini, Que., native was chosen by the Winnipeg club in the fourth round of the 2016 CFL Draft, and has suited up for 81 games since then — not missing a single game over the past three seasons.
Gauthier recorded career highs for defensive tackles, including his first two quarterback sacks, over the past two seasons.
