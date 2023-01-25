Menu

Bombers extend Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 10:35 am

A six-year veteran of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.

Linebacker Shayne Gauthier, 30, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bombers, the team announced Wednesday.

The Dolbau-Mistassini, Que., native was chosen by the Winnipeg club in the fourth round of the 2016 CFL Draft, and has suited up for 81 games since then — not missing a single game over the past three seasons.

Gauthier recorded career highs for defensive tackles, including his first two quarterback sacks, over the past two seasons.

