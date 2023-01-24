Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna releases top 10 list of names for massive snowblower

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 3:18 pm
The city says the snowblower weighs 10,000 pounds, can launch snow clear over a house and can fill 500 trucks in an hour. View image in full screen
The city says the snowblower weighs 10,000 pounds, can launch snow clear over a house and can fill 500 trucks in an hour. City of Kelowna

Blizzard of Oz? Snownado? Or perhaps Snowasaurus or Buzz Iceclear.

The City of Kelowna released its top 10 list of suggested names for a massive snowblower it recently purchased.

Read more: City of Kelowna showcases new high-tech snow-blowing machine

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

According to the city, the snowblower weighs 10,000 pounds, can launch snow clear over a house and can fill 500 trucks in an hour. Its price tag? $230,000.

“It’s the Superman of snowblowers, and it’s already changing the way we handle snow removal,” the city said on Dec. 1.

“All it needs now is a fitting name.”

Residents had until Dec. 23 to submit a name, and the city says nearly 900 suggestions came in.

“We’ve plowed those down to a top-10 list and now we’re hurling them onto the internet, snowblower style, for a public vote,” the city said on Tuesday.

B.C. dog learns snow clearing trick

Below are the finalists selected, to be voted on by the public:

Trending Now
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Snownado
  • Snow Mercy
  • Betty Whiteout
  • Snowbe-gone Kenobi
  • S’no Problem
  • Buzz Iceclear
  • Snowasaurus
  • Flurious George
  • Blizzard Blaster

Visit this webpage to cast your vote.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 23

The city’s poll closes on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:59 p.m., with the winner being announced shortly afterward.

“The person who submitted the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snowblower experience,” said the city, “including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snowblower along with a Snow Angels prize pack.”

The city added that some names were suggested more than once. If a name included on multiple entries is chosen, the first person who sent in the name will be chosen as the winner.

Visit the city’s website for the full contest rules.

Fines for not clearing snow from cars and other snow driving etiquette
