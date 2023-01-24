City of Kelowna releases top 10 list of names for massive snowblower

Send this page to someone via email

Blizzard of Oz? Snownado? Or perhaps Snowasaurus or Buzz Iceclear.

The City of Kelowna released its top 10 list of suggested names for a massive snowblower it recently purchased.

According to the city, the snowblower weighs 10,000 pounds, can launch snow clear over a house and can fill 500 trucks in an hour. Its price tag? $230,000.

“It’s the Superman of snowblowers, and it’s already changing the way we handle snow removal,” the city said on Dec. 1.

“All it needs now is a fitting name.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "All it needs now is a fitting name."

Residents had until Dec. 23 to submit a name, and the city says nearly 900 suggestions came in.

“We’ve plowed those down to a top-10 list and now we’re hurling them onto the internet, snowblower style, for a public vote,” the city said on Tuesday.

Below are the finalists selected, to be voted on by the public:

Blizzard of Oz

Snownado

Snow Mercy

Betty Whiteout

Snowbe-gone Kenobi

S’no Problem

Buzz Iceclear

Snowasaurus

Flurious George

Blizzard Blaster

Visit this webpage to cast your vote.

The city’s poll closes on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:59 p.m., with the winner being announced shortly afterward.

“The person who submitted the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snowblower experience,” said the city, “including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snowblower along with a Snow Angels prize pack.”

The city added that some names were suggested more than once. If a name included on multiple entries is chosen, the first person who sent in the name will be chosen as the winner.

Visit the city’s website for the full contest rules.