Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Break-in suspect believed to have swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison: Selkirk RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 3:03 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

Selkirk RCMP say they suspect a man who was arrested for a break-and-enter ingested drugs in an attempt to smuggle them into prison.

On Monday at around 4 a.m., police became aware of a break-and-enter in progress at a business on Main Street.

Witnesses told police the suspect was breaking windows and attempting to pry a door open.

Police say the suspect was not able to enter the property and ran away.

Read more: Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

After the suspect was seen walking further down Main Street, police arrested him without incident. He was found to have an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.

Trending Now

Additionally, police say while he was in custody they discovered he had swallowed drugs as an attempt to smuggle them into prison – he had passed a balloon filled with what is suspected to be heroin and meth. He was taken to the hospital for his safety.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, a 23-year-old from Thunder Bay has been charged and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths'
Winnipeg police say fentanyl-based ‘down’ responsible for recent overdoses, deaths
Break And EnterManitoba crimedrug smugglingSelkirk RCMPManitoba Jailballoon filled with drugsswallowed drugsThunder Bay man
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers