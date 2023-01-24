Break-in suspect believed to have swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison: Selkirk RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk RCMP say they suspect a man who was arrested for a break-and-enter ingested drugs in an attempt to smuggle them into prison.

On Monday at around 4 a.m., police became aware of a break-and-enter in progress at a business on Main Street.

Witnesses told police the suspect was breaking windows and attempting to pry a door open.

Police say the suspect was not able to enter the property and ran away.

After the suspect was seen walking further down Main Street, police arrested him without incident. He was found to have an outstanding Canada-wide parole warrant.

Additionally, police say while he was in custody they discovered he had swallowed drugs as an attempt to smuggle them into prison – he had passed a balloon filled with what is suspected to be heroin and meth. He was taken to the hospital for his safety.

The suspect, a 23-year-old from Thunder Bay has been charged and remains in custody.