Prince Edward County OPP charge two after recovering stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Two women are facing several charges as a result of a traffic stop by police.

At midnight Jan. 24, police say they conducted the traffic stop on Main Street in Picton.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested but a third fled the scene.

In a subsequent search, police say they found suspected fentanyl, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Barsley, 40, of Picton, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of anything for use in the production or trafficking of a schedule one or schedule three substance.

Meanwhile, Alisha Zachariah, 34, of Prince Edward County, was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation into the third occupant is ongoing.