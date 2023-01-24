Menu

Crime

Prince Edward County OPP charge two after recovering stolen vehicle

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 9:34 am
A traffic stop in Picton has led to drug trafficking charges. View image in full screen
A traffic stop in Picton has led to drug trafficking charges. OPP

Two women are facing several charges as a result of a traffic stop by police.

At midnight Jan. 24, police say they conducted the traffic stop on Main Street in Picton.

Two people in the vehicle were arrested but a third fled the scene.

In a subsequent search, police say they found suspected fentanyl, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Barsley, 40, of Picton, was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of anything for use in the production or trafficking of a schedule one or schedule three substance.

Meanwhile, Alisha Zachariah, 34, of Prince Edward County, was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Police say the investigation into the third occupant is ongoing.

