Canada

Update on passport backlog expected as Liberal cabinet retreat continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2023 6:39 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau meets with cabinet at retreat in Hamilton'
Trudeau meets with cabinet at retreat in Hamilton
WATCH: Trudeau meets with cabinet at retreat in Hamilton

The Liberal cabinet will head into the second of a three-day retreat in Hamilton Tuesday with a lengthy to-do list, including tackling inflation and making the country more competitive.

Later in the day, however, they intend to show proof of one thing mostly ticked off the list: passports.

Read more: Federal government announces 4 new passport service sites as backlog continues

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Families Minister Karina Gould is set to update the situation in passport offices, which were snowed under by passport renewal applications as COVID-19 restrictions eased last year.

The months-long waiting periods for passports led critics to accuse the Liberals of being unable to deliver even basic services to Canadians.

The Liberals are trailing the Conservatives in most polls of late and the choice of Hamilton for the retreat is electorally strategic as it is in one of the most competitive regions in the country, and one the Liberals must win big in if they want to stay in power.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will start his day meeting with Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa claims backlog for government services is improving'
Ottawa claims backlog for government services is improving
