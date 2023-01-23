Menu

Traffic

Driver safely escapes after vehicle crashes into water in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 1:38 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a driver escape uninjured after crashing a vehicle into water on Jan. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a driver escape uninjured after crashing a vehicle into water on Jan. 20, 2022. Central Region OPP/Twitter

A driver escaped after their vehicle crashed into water in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an SUV crashed into water along Kirkfield Road near Centennial Park Road, just west of the hamlet of Kirkfield, Ont., about 40 km north of Lindsay.

Police said the driver was able to get out and onto the top of the vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency services.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the crash was likely weather-related and that the driver was not driving according to the weather and road conditions.

No charges were laid.

