Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police make arrests in connection with weekend domestic assaults

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 1:08 pm
The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters is launching a new provincial awareness campaign to coincide with International Women's Day View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of arrests following domestic assaults on the weekend. Getty Images file photo

Peterborough police say officers made a pair of arrests following violent domestic incidents on the weekend.

In one incident on Sunday, around 11:55 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call for help at a residence.

Read more: How digital domestic abuse can make escape harder

Read next: Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with underage girl a ‘fake’ — again

When officers arrived, a woman reported she had woken up to a pillow being held over her face. She managed to free herself and call for help.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault with a weapon — spousal and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Choking incident

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of dispute between a man and a woman at a residence.

Trending Now

Police say officers learned that the woman’s former partner came to the residence and refused to leave.

During an altercation, the man allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, choked her and held her down.

Police also discovered a wall and laptop were damaged during the incident.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault causing bodily harm — choke, suffocate or strangle, assault — spouse, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with probation orders including to remain away from and not communicate with the victim, and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse'
Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse
Peterborough Police ServiceDomestic ViolencePeterborough crimeDomestic Assaultdomestic incidentPeterborough assaultSpousal abusespousal assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers