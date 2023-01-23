Peterborough police make arrests in connection with weekend domestic assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say officers made a pair of arrests following violent domestic incidents on the weekend.

In one incident on Sunday, around 11:55 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call for help at a residence.

When officers arrived, a woman reported she had woken up to a pillow being held over her face. She managed to free herself and call for help.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault with a weapon — spousal and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

Choking incident

On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of dispute between a man and a woman at a residence.

Police say officers learned that the woman’s former partner came to the residence and refused to leave.

During an altercation, the man allegedly shoved the woman to the ground, choked her and held her down.

Police also discovered a wall and laptop were damaged during the incident.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with assault causing bodily harm — choke, suffocate or strangle, assault — spouse, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and five counts of failure to comply with probation orders including to remain away from and not communicate with the victim, and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday.