Politics

Feds, province, pledge $8 million to new community hub in Manitoba’s RM of Taché

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 12:12 pm
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson makes an infrastructure announcement Monday. View image in full screen
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson makes an infrastructure announcement Monday. YouTube

The Rural Municipality of Taché is getting a new community centre.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with MP Dan Vandal, announced joint provincial-federal funding Monday for a new facility in the municipality southeast of Winnipeg.

The funding, to the tune of $8 million, will go to a combined arena-library facility, aimed at replacing the aging Lorette Arena and Bibliotheque Taché Library.

“Gathering places, like the Taché Community Centre, give residents in rural areas welcoming spaces to better connect with each other and provide a range of essential programs and services to people of all ages,” said Vandal, the federal minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

The province is contributing more than $3.6 million to the project, with up to $4.4 million coming from federal coffers, while the municipality itself is also spending more than $2.9 million toward eligible project costs.

At the announcement on Monday, Taché mayor Armand Poirier said the project is expected to become “a popular community hub in the area”.

Federal GovernmentProvince of ManitobaHeather StefansonInfrastructure fundingDan VandalRM of TacheArmand PoirierLorette Arena
