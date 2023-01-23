Lindsay police made pair of impaired driving arrests on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., report a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

In the first incident around 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, a Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation along Victoria Avenue South in Lindsay.

Police say that while speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment. However, the driver refused to provide a breath sample into a screening device.

Kyler Robinson, 18, of Strathroy, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure or refusal to comply with a demand and one charge each under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Licence Control Act.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 2.

Drive-thru

Around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a report from an employee at a Highway 35 South business about a suspected impaired driver in the drive-thru.

Officers attended the business and located the suspect’s vehicle. Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

Trena Parsons, 39, of Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

Parsons was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 2.