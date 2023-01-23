Menu

Entertainment

Nickleback announces Saskatoon stop on 2023 summer tour

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 10:34 am
Nickelback announced a tour this summer with a Saskatoon stop.
Nickelback announced a tour this summer with a Saskatoon stop. The Canadian Press

Canadian rock band Nickleback announced its 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, and the band has scheduled a Saskatoon stop on June 22 at the SaskTel Centre.

The tour is in support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, which was released in November.

A total of 38 cities will be part of the tour.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

