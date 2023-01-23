Nickleback announces Saskatoon stop on 2023 summer tour

Canadian rock band Nickleback announced its 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, and the band has scheduled a Saskatoon stop on June 22 at the SaskTel Centre.
The tour is in support of their 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, which was released in November.
A total of 38 cities will be part of the tour.
Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.
