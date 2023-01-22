Ancaster resident dead after crash in Brant County

Send this page to someone via email

A 19 year old Ancaster resident is dead after a single vehicle crash in Brant County Saturday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say first responders were sent out just before 8:00 a.m. yesterday morning when it was reported that a car left Cockshutt Road and hit a hydro pole.

The driver, identified as 19 year old Quinn Hainer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation closed Cockshutt Road for seven hours.

The OPP Western Region’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team continues to investigate the crash and is asking anyone with information to contact Constable Conrad Vitalis at conrad.vitalis@opp.ca or by calling 1-888-310-1122.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have dashcam video of the area between 3:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.