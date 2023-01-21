SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 21, 2023 10:13 pm

MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

Trending Now

The Maple Leafs scored 53 seconds into the game when William Nylander sent a drop-back pass for Giordano in the slot and he beat Montembeault under the blocker. Jarnkrok made it 2-0 with 2:30 left in the first.

Anderson struck at 1:46 of the second and Harvey-Pinard scored his first goal of the season with 6:25 left in the period.

With 2:07 left in regulation, Nylander was called for high-sticking, giving Montreal a 4-on-3 power play for 1:01. Toronto successfully killed the penalty and the game went to overtime.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: Host New York Islanders on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2023 The Canadian Press

