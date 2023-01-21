Menu

Features

Brothers bring love of Turkish coffee to Halifax with new café

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 10:30 am
Two brothers who made the journey from Jordan to Halifax, brought an unforgettable childhood memory with them. And as Vanessa Wright reports, they're sharing a taste of home that's sure to perk up their café patrons.

Two brothers who made the journey from Jordan to Canada have brought an unforgettable childhood memory with them and are sharing it with coffee lovers in Halifax.

Hamza and Ahmad Issa have opened East Cup Café on Robie Street. They say they were inspired by some of their fondest memories growing up in Jordan’s capital of Amman before moving to Halifax more than 30 years ago.

“My mother would always make Turkish Coffee for my father. The aroma is stuck in both of our minds for a very long time,” said Hamza.

The coffee isn’t the only big hit for this café. Their selection of sandwiches and bakery items keep customers coming.

“Have you seen the desserts? Have you seen the desserts? That’s why we’re coming back,” said customer Kelly Bruce with a laugh.

Trending Now

Fellow customer Emily Burbridge agrees.

“It was delicious. We split two sandwiches: the apple and brie, and the Montreal steak. And highly recommend both,” she said.

From personalized mugs to coffee beans named after the city’s landmarks, every detail of the café is an ode to Halifax culture.

“We really want to bring pride to Nova Scotia. To be able to portray how beautiful Nova Scotia is and the culture behind it all over,” said Hamza.

The brothers have big plans for the future. Their dream is to ultimately franchise East Cup Café nationwide.

