Canada

Elizabeth May says focus remains on climate as she retakes reins of Green Party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2023 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Elizabeth May re-elected as federal Green Party leader, promises to share the role'
Elizabeth May re-elected as federal Green Party leader, promises to share the role
Elizabeth May, who led the Green Party of Canada from 2006 to 2019, was chosen to return as leader of the party once more on Saturday, after running on a promise to share the role with Jonathan Pedneault – Nov 19, 2022

The Green Party’s Elizabeth May is keeping her attention on climate action and on internal growth after disappointing results during her brief hiatus as party leader.

May is now “job-sharing” the role with Jonathan Pedneault after pitching a co-leadership plan to party members during the leadership race this fall.

That will eventually require a change to the party rules to allow the pair to share duties.

Pedneault is planning to seek a Quebec seat in the next federal election, and says the party is rebuilding and refocusing on issues like health care, inflation and a green transition.

May says Canada is in a “new kind of climate denial” by continuing to push policies that won’t meet international obligations to reduce carbon emissions.

Click to play video: 'Elizabeth May praises Russians opposing war on Ukraine in emotional speech'
Elizabeth May praises Russians opposing war on Ukraine in emotional speech

She says the country’s climate plans need to be ripped up and rewritten, but she maintains it has time to avoid the worst of climate change.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

