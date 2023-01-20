Prince Albert shooting details given by Saskatchewan’s police watchdog

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) gave a few more details regarding an officer-involved shooting that took place on Monday in Prince Albert.

SIRT said members of the Prince Albert Police Service were investigating in the 400 block of South Industrial Drive around 10:40 p.m.

A short chase on foot took place, which led to a confrontation where one officer shot a service pistol and hit a 34-year-old man.

Officers provided first aid until EMS took over and took the man to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

SIRT says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact the team at 306-933-6342.

The organization says no further information will be released right now, but a final report will be given to the public within 90 days of the investigation wrapping up.