Off-island residents frustrated with Île-Aux-Tourtes bridge traffic

Commuting from Montreal to off-island communities has always been difficult, but for residents west of the city it has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The never-ending construction on the Île-Aux-Tourtes bridge is worse than ever, with very few solutions in sight.

Vaudreuil resident Tanya Giuffrida travels back and forth to the West Island several times a week for work and the commute seems to be getting worse.

“The trek from Sources to my home took over an hour yesterday and there were no accidents,” said Giuffrida.

Saint-Lazare resident Jessy Kalsi has the same problem.

“It could be 45 minutes, it could be an hour, hour and a half. We never know what to expect,” he said.

They aren’t alone. A quick scan of any West Island Facebook group will prove that off-island mayors will agree.

“I’ve been getting people contacting me to tell me how horrible it is and they want me to do something about it,” said Saint-Lazare Mayor Geneviève Lachance.

“Put some mitigation, put more buses,” said Vaudreuil Mayor Guy Pilon. “I don’t know. At least have a reserved lane.”

The bridge has been down to two lanes in each direction since December 2022 for more emergency repairs and it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

“I contacted our MNA, Marilyne Picard, to ask her what they would be willing to do to resolve the issue,” said Lachance.

A meeting with the MRC mayors, Transports Québec and Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault is in the works, but it’s not enough for Pilon.

“It’s 2023, we don’t see any construction for the new bridge, it’s nonsense. They have the plan, they have everything,” he said.

Construction of a new bridge is scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed by 2029. Transports Québec will spend tens of millions of dollars to maintain the 50-year-old bridge in the meantime.

“How can we put up with that for all these years? It’s incredible,” said Lachance.

Pilon added that the cities are doing what they can to act as a voice for residents but is encouraging everyone to speak out.

“Send letters, do petitions and send it, send it, send it. Don’t stop,” he said.

Among the solutions being proposed are a reserved bus lane, improved public transit and a shuttle to take people over the lake.

In a statement to Global News, Soulanges MNA Marilyn Picard says, in French, she is aware of the difficult and frustrating situation.

“We will add a reserved bus and emergency lane in each direction in the coming weeks,” says Picard.

“There will be a heavier police presence to help mitigate traffic, specifically on autoroute 20 in Île-Perrot. Our teams are working hard to reopen a third lane in the beginning of February during peak hours.”

She also noted that plans for the construction of the new bridge are being finalized this year.