Canada

Sandeson trial hears line of credit balance exceeded $76,000 around time of alleged murder

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 6:17 pm
William Sandeson arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.
William Sandeson arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. The Canadian Press

William Sandeson‘s first-degree murder trial heard about a line of credit he had taken out before going to medical school, and the balance owing at the time of the alleged killing.

Sandeson, now 30, stands accused in the death of fellow Dalhousie University student, Taylor Samson, 22, who went missing in August 2015.

Two volunteers with the ground search and rescue crew that looked over the 200-acre Sandeson Farm in Lower Truro, N.S., testified on Thursday, which marked the second week of Sandeson’s retrial.

Lawrence Corbin told the trial that police had asked them to search for “any evidence, possibly human remains,” he said, “that’s the way it was explained to us” on Aug. 27, 2015.

Read more: William Sandeson’s brother testifies about marijuana the accused murderer left in his basement

Story continues below advertisement

Corbin and two police officers — Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Jonathan Jeffries and RCMP Sgt. Shawn Reynolds — recounted when crews found a pair of what were described as red cotton gloves that had been balled up. The jury was also told about a duffel bag and garbage cans that were located in an old refrigeration truck box.

Jeffries said police were searching for evidence in connection to the homicide. That could include “anything related to Mr. Samson, any clean-up material … a body.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'William Sandeson murder trial hears from officer who seized evidence in 2015 searches'
William Sandeson murder trial hears from officer who seized evidence in 2015 searches

Timothy Priest, a bank branch manager, also took the stand on Thursday.

He testified that Sandeson was the primary borrower on a $200,000 line of credit in July 2013 prior to starting medical school. At the time of the alleged killing, Sandeson owed more than $76,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police received bank records in April 2017 that indicated the balance owing had grown to more than $103,000.

Body never found

Sandeson is accused of fatally shooting Samson during a drug deal and later disposing of his body.

Security footage shows the two entering Sandeson’s apartment in Halifax on Aug. 15, 2015.

Samson was never seen again.

Read more: Police officer testifies about marijuana, ‘very unpleasant smell’ from bag at Sandeson’s murder trial

The Crown has previously said the two were meeting to conduct a 20-pound drug deal. The trial has heard a similar amount of marijuana was later found in Sandeson’s brother’s apartment.

A verdict from a trial in 2017 was overturned on appeal and this second trial was ordered in 2020.

The retrial continues next Monday.

Murder TrialTaylor SamsonWilliam SandesonHalifax murder trialWilliam Sandeson trialWilliam Sandeson retrialDalhousie murder trial
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

