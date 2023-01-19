Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evacuation order lingers for Keremeos residents displaced by slide

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Rockslide along Highway 3 west of Keremeos'
Rockslide along Highway 3 west of Keremeos
Drone footage of a rockslide near Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Dozens of Keremeos, B.C., residents remain out of their homes waiting for the evacuation order put in place for their RV park to be lifted.

Engineers are preparing a report, the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen said in a Thursday press release. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, a technical team requested by the RDOS joined experts from the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to assess the slide area. The risk assessment for the impacted property is still underway.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide'
Keremeos RV park sustains damage from rockslide

“Everybody’s unit here was shaking,” Eagle RV resident Kyle Heller said in a Wednesday interview.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It was pretty scary when it was coming down, hearing those thuds across. I (saw) it impact the highway, took out the Quonset right in front of me, the fence, there was a lot coming down.”

Heller said he was told it could be up to 30 days before he was back in his RV.

Click to play video: 'Rockslide west of Keremeos closes Highway 3'
Rockslide west of Keremeos closes Highway 3

An Emergency Support Services reception centre is open at Victory Hall, 427-7th Ave. in Keremeos.

The reception centre has been activated to support residents on evacuation order. Evacuees can visit the reception centre in Keremeos before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, or call RDOS ESS at 250-486-1890.

Highway 3 has now been reopened.

south okanaganHighway 2Evacuation OrderKeremeosrdosRockslideregional district of okanagan similkameenhighwa 3
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers