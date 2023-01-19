Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle crashes in downtown Winnipeg with police in pursuit, man charged

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 2:47 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man is facing a number of charges after a stolen vehicle crashed in downtown Winnipeg while police were in pursuit.

Police say officers began following the suspected stolen vehicle after they saw it driving near the downtown police headquarters around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle had been reported stolen after it was left running in a parking lot in the northeast part of the city Monday, police said in a release Thursday.

Police say they followed the vehicle until it stalled a short distance away, but the driver fired up the engine and fled west on St. Mary’s Avenue as the officers approached the vehicle.

They say the driver drove erratically, disregarding speed limits, traffic lights, one-way streets, and slippery road conditions while police flooded the downtown looking for the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle eventually blew through a red light heading north on Hargrave Street, hitting another vehicle heading east on McDermot Avenue, police say.

The crash knocked down a traffic light and left both vehicles inoperable, police say.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital in stable condition while the suspect driver took off on foot.

Police caught up to the suspect in the 300 block of William Avenue where he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later released to police.

A 25-year-old from Winnipeg is facing a list of charges including possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a conveyance and flight while pursued by police.

He has been detained in custody.

