Kingston police look to identify suspect in downtown break and enter

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a break-and-enter that occurred in downtown Kingston on Dec. 16.

Police say early that day, the suspect removed a wallet, containing multiple credit cards, as well as various other items from a home.

Police believe that at about 6 a.m. that morning, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a restaurant and corner store located in downtown Kingston.

Security video has been obtained that police say shows the suspect using the stolen credit card.