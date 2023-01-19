Kingston police look to identify suspect in downtown break and enter

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a break-and-enter that occurred in downtown Kingston on Dec. 16.
Police say early that day, the suspect removed a wallet, containing multiple credit cards, as well as various other items from a home.
Police believe that at about 6 a.m. that morning, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a restaurant and corner store located in downtown Kingston.
Security video has been obtained that police say shows the suspect using the stolen credit card.
