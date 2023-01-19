Tesla seeks to build dealership, service centre at Lime Ridge in Hamilton, Ont.

See more sharing options

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is making plans to open its first dealership and service centre in Hamilton, Ont.

The automaker has signed a non-binding agreement with CF Lime Ridge Mall and is hoping to construct a 60,000-square-foot location at Lime Ridge Mall in the Old Home Outfitters store.

Mall owners are expected to go to city hall next week to seek the variances in zoning to allow for a service area the company hopes to build at the Hamilton Mountain location.

Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls told Global News she received details about the project from Lime Ridge executives in November.

Pauls says the issue is expected to go before the committee of adjustment Feb. 2.

The Lime Ridge outlet could employ as many as 55 workers when it opens, according to Pauls.