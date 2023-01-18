Menu

Canada

Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo resigns, joining staff at University of Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 3:49 pm
Ontario NDP MPP for Kitchener Centre, Laura Mae Lindo, poses for a portrait in her home, in Kitchener, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP MPP for Kitchener Centre, Laura Mae Lindo, poses for a portrait in her home, in Kitchener, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo has announced that she is resigning her seat in an open letter posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

The NDP MPP says she will be taking on a role in the philosophy department at the University of Waterloo this summer.

“I have not taken this decision lightly,” Lindo said. “Due to a number of systemic factors and a need to be more present for my family as we continue our healing after a challenging 2022, it is time for transition into a new space to teach about all that I have learned.”

Lindo, who was re-elected to a second term in office last year, was first elected as MPP for Kitchener Centre in 2018.

“I remain humbled by the trust the people of Kitchener have had in me over the years,” the note finished.

The NDP issued a release thanking Lindo for her time in office.

“Laura Mae has been an integral member of our NDP team, and a tireless advocate for people in her riding of Kitchener Centre, and across the province,” NDP interim Leader Peter Tabuns said.

“We thank her for her years of work serving her constituents and pushing to make Ontario a better, more just place for everyone, and for her work as chair of the Ontario NDP Black Caucus.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

