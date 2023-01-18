Menu

Traffic

OPP lay charges after three-vehicle crash in Mapleton, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 18, 2023 3:10 pm
Wellington OPP attending scene of three-vehicle crash in Mapleton. View image in full screen
Wellington OPP attending scene of three-vehicle crash in Mapleton.

Wellington County OPP completed an investigation into a multi-vehicle crash in Mapleton.

They along with Mapleton Fire/Rescue, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, and Hydro One were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 12 around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer carrying a load of logs collided with an SUV and a minivan.

They say the impact of the crash also caused damage at a nearby home, including a couple of vehicles, a large propane tank, the lawn and hydro services.

Investigators say there were a total of nine people involved in the crash but only one, a 69-year-old driver of the SUV from Clifford, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the affected roads were closed for several hours.

The investigation has led to charges against the driver of the transport truck, a 23-year-old man from Aylmer, as well as the company from Aylmer, under the Highway Traffic Act.

