Okanagan weather: Cooling into next week

After a period of cloudier skies, sunshine finally returned to the valley bottom on Thursday with temperatures climbing back up above 0 C.

The mix of sun and cloud will also continue into the end of the week with the mercury making its way just above the freezing mark later in the day after starting out around -4 C.

The risk of flurries returns on Saturday as a disturbance passes through and skies clear out to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Daytime highs over the weekend will stay just above the freezing mark with morning lows in mid-minus single digits.

The work week ahead will see cooler air with afternoon temperatures struggling to get above zero and overnight lows well below freezing.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

