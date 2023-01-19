Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooling into next week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 1:34 pm
The chance of flurries returns to the region late Saturday. View image in full screen
The chance of flurries returns to the region late Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

After a period of cloudier skies, sunshine finally returned to the valley bottom on Thursday with temperatures climbing back up above 0 C.

The mix of sun and cloud will also continue into the end of the week with the mercury making its way just above the freezing mark later in the day after starting out around -4 C.

The risk of flurries returns on Saturday as a disturbance passes through and skies clear out to finish the weekend on Sunday.

Daytime highs over the weekend will stay just above the freezing mark with morning lows in mid-minus single digits.

Trending Now

The work week ahead will see cooler air with afternoon temperatures struggling to get above zero and overnight lows well below freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
SnowBC weatherCloudSunshineokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherCool Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers