Crime

Police seek suspects after robbery reported at Kitchener business

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 11:09 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are seeking four suspects after a robbery was reported in the Rosemount area of Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call about the robbery near Victoria Street North and Turner Avenue at around 3 p.m.

According to police, three people donned masks and entered a business.

One of the trio held a gun as they took merchandise from the store before they fled in a newer model grey SUV-type that was driven by an awaiting accomplice.

One customer who was in the store at the time of the robbery reported minor injuries to the officers which did not require medical attention.

Police say anyone with information can call the robbery unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255.

