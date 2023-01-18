Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices jump by nearly 7 cents after interrupter clause used

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 18'
Global News Morning Halifax: January 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia went up by 6.7 cents Wednesday after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board triggered the interrupter clause, which allows it to make price adjustments outside of the usual Friday price change.

The minimum price of regular, unleaded self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area is now 152.9 cents per litre.

In the eastern Annapolis Valley and in Kings and Lunenburg Counties, the price is 153.5 cents per litre.

People in the Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens and western Annapolis Valley areas will pay 154 cents per litre.

The cost is 154.1 cents a litre for the Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough areas.

And people in Cape Breton continue to pay the highest price for gas, at 154.9 cents per litre.

The price of diesel remained unchanged.

