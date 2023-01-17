Menu

Weather

Freezing weather warnings, advisories issued across eastern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 9:14 pm
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday November 18, 2021. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a rainy day in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

People in much of eastern and central-eastern Ontario are bracing for more wintry weather as fog, freezing drizzle and freezing rain roll in.

Environment Canada issued a range of warnings and advisories for various parts of the province from York and Durham regions all the way east to Prescott-Russell, Ottawa and up to Algonquin.

Freezing rain warnings were issued for seven areas, including Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes and Stirling-Tweed-South Frontenac.

“A period of freezing rain is expected late this evening and overnight,” the warning, from 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, said. “Light ice accretion is possible on some surfaces.”

The freezing rain is expected to turn into flurries and freezing drizzle by Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle advisories are in place for several areas from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Algonquin, Ottawa, Cornwall-Morrisburg and Halliburton are all under advisories.

Meanwhile, areas including York-Durham and Belleville-Quinte-Northumberland are under fog advisories, where people can expect “near zero visibility in dense fog,” according to Environment Canada.

“Visibility is expected to improve from west to east tonight,” the advisory said. “Fog may be slower to dissipate over areas of higher terrain.”

