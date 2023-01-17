Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Halifax apartment common area

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges — including sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats — in connection with an incident over the weekend.

Officers responded at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday to an apartment building on Brunswick Street where it was reported a sexual assault had just occurred.

“A man approached a woman in a common area of the building and sexually assaulted her. The man was not known to the woman,” police said in a news release.

A man was arrested at the scene a “short time later.”

Mykhailo Bielinskyi, 23, was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:

