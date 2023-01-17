COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 3 deaths, 2 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 76 new lab-confirmed cases, including two new hospitalized cases, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday reported the following data covering Jan. 8 to Jan. 14 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Active lab-confirmed cases: 85 — down from 95 reported on Jan. 10. Among the 85 active lab-confirmed cases are 50 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 158 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — three more since the Jan. 10 update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 94 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 10 in Haliburton County and 53 in Northumberland County (two new deaths reported in the Municipality of Trent Hills).

Hospitalized cases: Two new hospitalizations and one new intensive care admission since the Jan. 10 update. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 452 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for one patient.

Cumulative cases: 159 so far in 2023. There were 7,804 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 12,276 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 91 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Port Hope lead municipalities with 15 lab-confirmed cases in 2023.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks over the past week:

Island Park Retirement Living in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 13.

Other active outbreaks:

William Place retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9.

retirement home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9. Fenelon Court long-term care (Balsam Unit): Declared Dec. 30.

Outbreaks recently declared over: